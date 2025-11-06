    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLenzing AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Lenzing
    Lenzing: Q3 Struggles, Bright 2025 EBITDA Forecast Ahead.

    Lenzing AG's strategic agility shines in 2025, maintaining stable revenues and boosting EBITDA by 29.1% amid market challenges, while focusing on premium products and operational efficiency.

    Foto: Lenzing Group
    • Lenzing AG's revenue for the first nine months of 2025 was stable at EUR 1.97 billion, with a 29.1% increase in EBITDA, despite challenging market conditions in Q3.
    • Impairment losses of EUR 82.1 million negatively impacted EBIT, but net financial debt improved to EUR 1.4 billion with a liquidity cushion of EUR 993 million.
    • Lenzing AG is focusing on strategic development, enhancing operational efficiency, and targeting high-margin premium products like TENCEL, VEOCEL, and LENZING ECOVERO.
    • The company plans to generate additional annual savings of approximately EUR 45 million by the end of 2027 through strategic reviews and investments in energy optimization.
    • Personnel changes include the extension of Christian Skilich's mandate and the appointment of Mathias Breuer as CFO from January 1, 2026.
    • The global environment remains volatile, but Lenzing AG expects year-on-year growth in EBITDA for 2025, with potential risks from geopolitical and economic factors.

    The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Lenzing is on 06.11.2025.

    The price of Lenzing at the time of the news was 24,625EUR and was down -0,91 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,600EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,10 % since publication.


