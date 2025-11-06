SUESS MicroTec: Order Surge Expected in Q4

Order intake in the third quarter was €70.0 million, with expectations of increased order momentum in the fourth quarter.

Sales increased by 15.1% to €118.0 million in the third quarter and by 30.2% to €384.4 million after nine months.

The gross profit margin decreased to 35.9% in the first nine months of 2025, with the third quarter reaching the lowest level of 33.1%.

Strict cost management reduced research, development, sales, and administrative expenses to €27.3 million in the third quarter.

The order book as of September 30, 2025, was €276.1 million, with sales expected to range between €470 million and €510 million for the year.

SUSS MicroTec SE is a leading supplier in the semiconductor industry, headquartered in Garching, Germany, and listed on the German Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at SUESS MicroTec is on 06.11.2025.

The price of SUESS MicroTec at the time of the news was 27,08EUR and was up +1,12 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 27,21EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,48 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.121,86PKT (-0,75 %).





