The Platform Group: 2025 Growth Surge & Profit Boost Confirmed!
The Platform Group AG is soaring to new heights, showcasing remarkable growth and setting ambitious targets for the future. With a surge in active customers and a robust increase in sales, the company is on track to achieve even greater milestones in the coming years.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG reported significant growth in the first nine months of 2025, with a 48.9% increase in active customers to 6.7 million and an average shopping basket value of EUR 125.
- Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) grew by 48.8% to EUR 902.1 million, and net sales increased by 43.2% to EUR 531.6 million.
- The company achieved an organic revenue growth of 26.3%, driven by an increase in connected partners to 15,931 and expansion into 28 sectors.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 86.2% to EUR 45.8 million, while reported EBITDA increased by 49.2% to EUR 59.4 million, with a consolidated net profit increase of 63.5% to EUR 41.7 million.
- The forecast for 2025 is confirmed, with expectations of GMV of at least EUR 1.3 billion, net sales between EUR 715 million and EUR 735 million, and adjusted EBITDA between EUR 54 million and EUR 58 million.
- The Platform Group AG plans to achieve a GMV of EUR 1.7 billion, revenue of at least EUR 1.0 billion, and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 70 million to EUR 80 million for the 2026 financial year.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at The Platform Group is on 06.11.2025.
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 7,9900EUR and was down -0,25 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,2400EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,13 % since publication.
+4,49 %
+0,75 %
-11,98 %
-2,91 %
+4,84 %
+94,65 %
-75,01 %
-73,00 %
