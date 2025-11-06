Boost GEA Group's Orders, Revenue & Profitability in Q3

GEA Group's order intake increased by 5.5% to EUR 1,372 million in Q3 2025, with organic growth of 8.4%.

Revenue rose by 1.2% to EUR 1,366 million in Q3 2025, with organic growth of 4.5%.

EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased by 6.7% to EUR 232 million, with the EBITDA margin rising from 16.1% to 17.0%.

Return on capital employed (ROCE) improved to 35.4% from 32.3% in the previous year.

Net working capital was 8.6% of revenue, within the target range of 7.0% to 9.0%.

GEA confirmed its guidance for 2025, expecting organic revenue growth between 2.0% and 4.0%, and an EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses between 16.2% and 16.4%.

The next important date, Quarterly report as of September 30, 2025, at GEA Group is on 06.11.2025.

The price of GEA Group at the time of the news was 60,75EUR and was down -0,90 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.065,00PKT (-0,15 %).





