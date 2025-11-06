SNP's Q3 2025: Thriving on Robust Software & Partnerships

SNP reported a 9% increase in order entry to €81.6 million and an 11% increase in revenue to €74.3 million in Q3 2025.

EBIT grew by 91% to €15.6 million, with the EBIT margin rising by 8.8 percentage points to 21.0%.

The partner business saw a 53% increase in order entry to €38.3 million and a 43% increase in revenue to €35.0 million.

SNP raised its 2025 revenue guidance to €280-€295 million and EBIT to €34-€46 million.

Recent business highlights include successful SAP S/4HANA migrations for INEOS ENERGY and BMW Group, and SNP's own migration to SAP Public Cloud using its Kyano platform.

SNP's equity ratio is around 45%, with a strong liquidity position of over €74 million.

The price of SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner at the time of the news was 73,20EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






