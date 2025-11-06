IuteCredit Finance Bond 12%: 9M/2025 Growth & Efficiency Boost
Predictive modeling is revolutionizing finance, driving customer growth and revenue with personalized loans, record payouts, and Moldova's credit milestone, heralding a promising financial future.
- Predictive modeling and data-intense solutions enable personalized loan offerings, expanding the customer base and enhancing revenue quality, while offsetting increased interest costs.
- The number of active customers increased by 1.3% to 265,000, with revenue per customer up 31.8% to 575 EUR.
- Loan payouts reached a record level of 299.6 million EUR, with a focus on improved risk management and customer selection.
- Interest and commission fee income rose by 10.8% to 75.9 million EUR, driven by record-high loan issuance.
- The adjusted cost-to-revenue ratio improved to 36.5%, and EBITDA adjusted for FX and one-off gains increased by 16.2% to 37.0 million EUR.
- Moldova received its first S&P sovereign credit ratings, marking a milestone in its financial development and reinforcing investor confidence.
The price of IuteCredit Finance Unternehmensanleihe 12,00 % bis 12/30 at the time of the news was 99,75EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
