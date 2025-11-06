Instone Real Estate: Strong 2025 Performance & Targets On Track!
Instone Group showcases resilience and strategic growth in 2025, with strong sales and a promising outlook, despite revenue dips.
Foto: LO-DESIGN - unsplash
- Instone Group reported adjusted revenues of EUR 347.5 million in the first three quarters of 2025, aligning with expectations despite being lower than the previous year.
- The company maintained a high adjusted gross profit margin of 23.9%, showcasing project quality and cost leadership.
- Sales increased significantly to EUR 229.0 million, driven by strong demand from private investors, with retail sales rising by 88% to EUR 166.5 million.
- Instone Group acquired land with a gross development value (GDV) of over EUR 1.1 billion, indicating a return to a growth strategy.
- The company confirmed its 2025 outlook, expecting revenues of EUR 500 to 600 million, earnings after tax of EUR 25 to 35 million, and sales of more than EUR 500 million.
- Instone Group's strong balance sheet, with a loan-to-cost ratio of 13.6%, positions it well for further growth, supported by a project portfolio with a GDV of EUR 7.1 billion.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly report as of September 30, 2025., at Instone Real Estate Group is on 06.11.2025.
The price of Instone Real Estate Group at the time of the news was 8,0350EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous
day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,0450EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,12 % since publication.
-0,06 %
-3,25 %
-6,13 %
-15,38 %
-0,86 %
-0,74 %
-56,57 %
-63,18 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte