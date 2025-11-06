Bastei Luebbe Soars in Q2 2025/2026; Full-Year Forecast Upheld

Bastei Lübbe AG reported significant growth in the second quarter of 2025/2026, with group revenues of EUR 57.0 million and a double-digit EBIT margin.

The share of digital business in total revenues increased to 34% during the reporting period.

The full-year forecast for 2025/2026 is confirmed, expecting group revenues of EUR 120 – 125 million and group EBIT of EUR 14.0 – 16.0 million.

The company's performance was driven by new releases from top-selling authors, with digital products and community-driven business models contributing significantly.

Despite a challenging environment, the "Books" segment generated revenues of EUR 53.4 million, while the "Novel Booklets" segment posted revenues of EUR 3.6 million.

Total group assets increased to EUR 121.1 million as of 30 September 2025, with a net profit of EUR 3.9 million for the period.

