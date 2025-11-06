Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Boosts Q3 with duagon Exit & MAIT Gains

DBAG's third-quarter performance was driven by the successful exit of duagon to Knorr-Bremse AG and a new investment in MAIT.

DBAG Fund VII achieved healthy returns from the duagon exit despite challenging market conditions.

DBAG Fund VIII agreed to acquire MAIT, enhancing its portfolio in the IT services and software sector.

Gross gains and losses for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to 37.4 million euros, with 32.5 million euros distributed to shareholders.

The net asset value (NAV) per share was 35.28 euros as of 30 September 2025, and EBITA from Fund Investment Services was 11.2 million euros.

DBAG confirmed its 2025 financial forecast, expecting an NAV per share of 35 to 38 euros and EBITA from Fund Investment Services of 10 to 15 million euros.

