Deutsche Beteiligungs AG Boosts Q3 with duagon Exit & MAIT Gains
DBAG's strategic maneuvers in Q3, including the duagon exit and MAIT investment, underscore its robust market presence and financial resilience.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- DBAG's third-quarter performance was driven by the successful exit of duagon to Knorr-Bremse AG and a new investment in MAIT.
- DBAG Fund VII achieved healthy returns from the duagon exit despite challenging market conditions.
- DBAG Fund VIII agreed to acquire MAIT, enhancing its portfolio in the IT services and software sector.
- Gross gains and losses for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to 37.4 million euros, with 32.5 million euros distributed to shareholders.
- The net asset value (NAV) per share was 35.28 euros as of 30 September 2025, and EBITA from Fund Investment Services was 11.2 million euros.
- DBAG confirmed its 2025 financial forecast, expecting an NAV per share of 35 to 38 euros and EBITA from Fund Investment Services of 10 to 15 million euros.
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement for the 3rd quarter and the nine-month period of 2025, telephone analyst conference., at Dt. Beteiligungs AG is on 06.11.2025.
The price of Dt. Beteiligungs AG at the time of the news was 24,150EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous
day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,175EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.121,86PKT (-0,75 %).
-1,66 %
-1,25 %
-3,66 %
-2,07 %
+3,95 %
-8,32 %
-15,65 %
-4,15 %
+1.272,32 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte