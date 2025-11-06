SGL Carbon: Accelerating Transformation Swiftly
In a year marked by economic challenges, SGL Carbon navigated a turbulent market with resilience. Despite a notable 16.5% drop in sales, strategic cost-saving measures helped maintain a stable EBITDA margin. The Graphite Solutions unit faced a significant downturn, while the Carbon Fibers unit showed signs of recovery post-restructuring. Looking ahead, SGL Carbon anticipates further sales declines but remains committed to enhancing cost efficiency.
- SGL Carbon's sales decreased by 16.5% to €652.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, mainly due to weak demand in the semiconductor industry and restructuring in the Carbon Fibers unit.
- Despite the sales decline, the company maintained a stable EBITDA margin of 16.6% due to cost-saving measures.
- The Graphite Solutions unit saw a 21.0% drop in sales, largely due to reduced demand from the Semiconductor & LED market, resulting in a 44.2% decrease in adjusted EBITDA.
- The Carbon Fibers unit, after restructuring, achieved positive adjusted EBITDA, with sales declining by 20.0% but significant cost savings of around €25 million.
- The Process Technology unit showed stability with a slight sales decrease of 3.6% and an increase in adjusted EBITDA by 9.4%, improving its margin to 27.3%.
- SGL Carbon expects 2025 sales to be 10-15% below 2024 levels, with adjusted EBITDA between €130 million and €150 million, amid challenging economic conditions and strategic focus on cost efficiency.
The next important date, Quarterly report as of September 30, 2025, conference call, at SGL Carbon is on 06.11.2025.
The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 2,8725EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,92 % since publication.
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.