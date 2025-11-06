SGL Carbon: Accelerating Transformation Swiftly

SGL Carbon's sales decreased by 16.5% to €652.9 million in the first nine months of 2025, mainly due to weak demand in the semiconductor industry and restructuring in the Carbon Fibers unit.

Despite the sales decline, the company maintained a stable EBITDA margin of 16.6% due to cost-saving measures.

The Graphite Solutions unit saw a 21.0% drop in sales, largely due to reduced demand from the Semiconductor & LED market, resulting in a 44.2% decrease in adjusted EBITDA.

The Carbon Fibers unit, after restructuring, achieved positive adjusted EBITDA, with sales declining by 20.0% but significant cost savings of around €25 million.

The Process Technology unit showed stability with a slight sales decrease of 3.6% and an increase in adjusted EBITDA by 9.4%, improving its margin to 27.3%.

SGL Carbon expects 2025 sales to be 10-15% below 2024 levels, with adjusted EBITDA between €130 million and €150 million, amid challenging economic conditions and strategic focus on cost efficiency.

The next important date, Quarterly report as of September 30, 2025, conference call, at SGL Carbon is on 06.11.2025.

The price of SGL Carbon at the time of the news was 2,8725EUR and was up +0,35 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 2,9850EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,92 % since publication.





