DEUTZ Boosts Profits: Double-Digit Revenue & New Orders Surge

DEUTZ AG reported a 15% increase in revenue to €1.5 billion and an 11.8% rise in new orders to €1,504.5 million in the first nine months of 2025.

The company's profitability improved due to new business ventures and the Future Fit cost-cutting program, with an adjusted EBIT of €75.5 million and a margin of 5.0%.

DEUTZ expanded its service business through acquisitions, including companies in the US and Turkey, contributing to a 9.6% increase in service revenue to €415.8 million.

Strategic acquisitions, such as a 50% stake in HJS Emission Technology and the acquisition of UMS, enhanced DEUTZ's technological capabilities in NewTech and Defense sectors.

DEUTZ's Future Fit program aims to reduce costs by €50 million annually by 2026, with a €25 million reduction expected in 2025, enhancing long-term competitiveness.

The company expects full-year 2025 revenue to reach €2.1 billion, with an adjusted EBIT margin around the midpoint of the 5.0% to 6.0% target range, despite market challenges.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Deutz is on 06.11.2025.

The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 7,8300EUR and was down -2,46 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,1600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,21 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.121,86PKT (-0,75 %).





