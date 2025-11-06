Fielmann's Q3 Results Align with FY2025 Goals, Europe's Margin at 24.8%

Fielmann Group's Q3 results indicate they are on track to meet FY2025 guidance, with a 9M/2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin in Europe reaching 24.8%.

The company reported consolidated sales of €1,842 million for the first nine months of 2025, a 9% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA for 9M/2025 rose to €434 million, reflecting an 18% increase from €370 million in 9M/2024, with a Group-level margin improvement to 23.6%.

The US business saw significant growth of 69% due to the successful integration of Shopko Optical, with its Adjusted EBITDA margin nearly doubling to 13.9%.

Fielmann Group expects to exceed its original Vision 2025 goals, anticipating overall sales of nearly €2.5 billion and an operating profitability margin of around 24% for FY2025.

The company serves 30 million customers globally and operates over 1,200 stores, maintaining a customer satisfaction rate of approximately 90%.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Fielmann is on 06.11.2025.

