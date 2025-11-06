CENIT's Strong Q3 Marks Return to Profitability
CENIT Group's Q3 2025 results shine with robust financial growth and strategic efficiency, showcasing resilience in a challenging market.
- CENIT Group achieved strong Q3 2025 results, with EBIT increasing to EUR 2.2 million and the EBIT margin rising to 4.3%.
- Sales revenues for the nine-month period slightly exceeded the previous year's level, with a total of EUR 154,201k, marking a 1.8% increase.
- Gross profit increased by 4.6% to EUR 92,964k due to an improved margin, despite a challenging economic environment.
- Operating cash flow improved to EUR 12,589k, mainly due to operational measures to manage working capital.
- The number of employees decreased to 914 as of September 30, 2025, with personnel expenses amounting to EUR 73,639k.
- CENIT Group is performing in line with the adjusted forecast published in July 2025, indicating positive operational developments.
