    CENIT's Strong Q3 Marks Return to Profitability

    CENIT Group's Q3 2025 results shine with robust financial growth and strategic efficiency, showcasing resilience in a challenging market.

    • CENIT Group achieved strong Q3 2025 results, with EBIT increasing to EUR 2.2 million and the EBIT margin rising to 4.3%.
    • Sales revenues for the nine-month period slightly exceeded the previous year's level, with a total of EUR 154,201k, marking a 1.8% increase.
    • Gross profit increased by 4.6% to EUR 92,964k due to an improved margin, despite a challenging economic environment.
    • Operating cash flow improved to EUR 12,589k, mainly due to operational measures to manage working capital.
    • The number of employees decreased to 914 as of September 30, 2025, with personnel expenses amounting to EUR 73,639k.
    • CENIT Group is performing in line with the adjusted forecast published in July 2025, indicating positive operational developments.

    The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Cenit is on 06.11.2025.

    The price of Cenit at the time of the news was 7,2600EUR and was up +2,83 % compared with the previous day.
    14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 7,2100EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,69 % since publication.


    Cenit

    +1,42 %
    -0,56 %
    -1,12 %
    -5,85 %
    -20,00 %
    -48,32 %
    -41,49 %
    -61,24 %
    -49,56 %
