Evotec, Weichai Power (H) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Novo Nordisk A/S
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Weichai Power (H)
|+22,18 %
|Versorger
|🥈
|Snap Inc
|+17,64 %
|Konsum
|🥉
|Aluminum of China (H)
|+17,04 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|American Superconductor
|-17,88 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Porch Group
|-20,90 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|elf Beauty
|-22,86 %
|Kosmetik
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|Metaplanet
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Evotec
|158
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|103
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|84
|Informationstechnologie
|Novo Nordisk
|46
|Pharmaindustrie
|Vonovia
|43
|Immobilien
|Tesla
|39
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Weichai Power (H)
Wochenperformance: +41,99 %
Platz 1
Snap Inc
Wochenperformance: +12,45 %
Platz 2
Aluminum of China (H)
Wochenperformance: +7,50 %
Platz 3
American Superconductor
Wochenperformance: -22,65 %
Platz 4
Porch Group
Wochenperformance: -17,67 %
Platz 5
elf Beauty
Wochenperformance: -27,90 %
Platz 6
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: -5,35 %
Platz 7
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -23,81 %
Platz 8
Diginex
Wochenperformance: +32,18 %
Platz 9
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -41,58 %
Platz 10
Metaplanet
Wochenperformance: -12,68 %
Platz 11
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -14,98 %
Platz 12
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -18,57 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -15,00 %
Platz 14
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -8,08 %
Platz 15
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -5,82 %
Platz 16
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: -4,40 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +1,57 %
Platz 18
