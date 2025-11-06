Leifheit Unveils 2025 Nine-Month Business Results
In a year marked by economic challenges, the group's financial results for the first nine months of 2025 reflect both setbacks and strategic resilience, setting the stage for an ambitious close to the year.
- Group turnover for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 179.0 million, a decline of 10.8% compared to the previous year.
- Group EBIT for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR 5.4 million, with EBIT before special items at EUR 6.9 million.
- Gross margin before special items increased by 0.2 percentage points to 44.5%.
- Free cash flow improved significantly in the third quarter of 2025, amounting to EUR 3.3 million for the first nine months.
- The successful market launch of the SUPERDUSTER product led to further marketing and e-commerce initiatives planned for Q4 2025.
- The Group's turnover forecast for 2025 was adjusted to a decline of 10% – 12%, while forecasts for EBIT and free cash flow remain unchanged.
