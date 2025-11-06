Ecotel's Multi-Service Strategy Fuels Revenue & Margin Growth

Total revenue for ecotel communication ag reached 90.0 million EUR, up from 85.6 million EUR the previous year.

Revenue in the business customer segment increased to 37.4 million EUR, while wholesale segment sales rose to 52.6 million EUR.

Gross profit improved to 27.0 million EUR, compared to 24.5 million EUR in the previous year, reflecting efficiency gains and a focus on high-margin products.

Operating EBITDA increased by approximately 10% to 6.0 million EUR, driven by revenue growth and process optimizations.

The company's net income doubled compared to the previous year, despite one-off expenses related to strategic realignment.

Ecotel maintains an optimistic outlook for the final quarter of 2025, expecting to meet its annual forecast of 117-125 million EUR in group sales.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at ecotel communication is on 06.11.2025.

The price of ecotel communication at the time of the news was 13,050EUR and was up +0,77 % compared with the previous day.





