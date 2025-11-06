FRIWO's Strategic Growth Shines: On Track After 9 Months

FRIWO AG reported nine-month revenue of 61.0 million euros, which is below the previous year, with an EBIT of 12.6 million euros due to one-off effects from portfolio sales.

The company specified its 2025 outlook, expecting revenue between 75 and 85 million euros and a balanced EBIT, with significant one-time gains from divestments.

FRIWO AG's order intake was solid at 65.5 million euros, with an order backlog of 38.4 million euros as of September 30, 2025.

The company's total assets decreased from 63.7 million euros at the end of 2024 to 50.4 million euros, and equity increased significantly to 9.7 million euros due to one-time proceeds from sales.

The number of employees decreased to 1,035, with more than 90% working at Vietnamese sites, and the company completed the relocation of its headquarters to Ostbevern.

FRIWO is focusing on medium-term growth targets, expanding its position as a leading system provider of power supply solutions, with plans for further technological developments and an EBIT margin of more than 5.0%.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at FRIWO is on 06.11.2025.

The price of FRIWO at the time of the news was 4,6300EUR and was up +0,22 % compared with the previous day.





