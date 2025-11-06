11880 Solutions AG: Steady Growth & Consistent Revenue in 2025
11880 Solutions AG navigated the first nine months of 2025 with steady revenue and strategic advancements. Despite a slight dip in EBITDA, the company generated €40.3 million in revenue, closely aligning with last year's figures. The digital sector flourished, while innovative enhancements to the werkenntdenBESTEN platform showcased the company's commitment to growth. Looking ahead, 11880 Solutions AG is poised to capture new markets and customers, with detailed insights available in their latest report.
- 11880 Solutions AG generated revenue of €40.3 million in the first nine months of 2025, maintaining the previous year's level of €41.5 million.
- EBITDA as of 30 September 2025 was €2.2 million, compared to €3.6 million in the same period of 2024.
- The digital business generated revenue of €32.9 million with an EBITDA of €1.6 million, while the Telephone Directory Assistance segment had revenue of €7.3 million and improved EBITDA to €0.6 million.
- Product development focused on enhancing the werkenntdenBESTEN rating platform and introducing new features, including a new social media offering for SMEs.
- The company aims to focus on successfully positioning new products in the market and acquiring new customers in the fourth quarter.
- The 2025 nine-month report is available at https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte.
