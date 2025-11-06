11880 Solutions AG: Steady Growth & Consistent Revenue in 2025

11880 Solutions AG generated revenue of €40.3 million in the first nine months of 2025, maintaining the previous year's level of €41.5 million.

EBITDA as of 30 September 2025 was €2.2 million, compared to €3.6 million in the same period of 2024.

The digital business generated revenue of €32.9 million with an EBITDA of €1.6 million, while the Telephone Directory Assistance segment had revenue of €7.3 million and improved EBITDA to €0.6 million.

Product development focused on enhancing the werkenntdenBESTEN rating platform and introducing new features, including a new social media offering for SMEs.

The company aims to focus on successfully positioning new products in the market and acquiring new customers in the fourth quarter.

The 2025 nine-month report is available at https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at 11 88 0 Solutions Akt is on 06.11.2025.

The price of 11 88 0 Solutions Akt at the time of the news was 0,6625EUR and was up +0,38 % compared with the previous day.






