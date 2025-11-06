Rhoen-Klinikum's Q3 2025: Solid Results Drive Growth

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG reported a 7.8% increase in revenues for Q3 2025, reaching EUR 1,262.1 million, with patient numbers rising by 2.5%.

EBITDA slightly declined to EUR 71.8 million due to the end of legislative relief for higher energy prices and cost challenges.

Consolidated profit decreased to EUR 25.1 million, but the equity ratio remained stable at 71.9%.

The company faces challenges from geopolitical risks, high purchasing prices, tariff increases, and political developments related to hospital reform in Germany.

The outlook for 2025 anticipates revenues of EUR 1.7 billion and EBITDA between EUR 110 million and EUR 125 million, despite regulatory and global uncertainties.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG is a major healthcare provider in Germany, treating approximately 913,000 patients annually and employing over 18,700 people, with a focus on digital transformation and strategic partnerships.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Financial Report (as of Q3), at Rhoen-Klinikum is on 06.11.2025.

