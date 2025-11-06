    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Metlen Energy & Metals: 2025 Trading Insights Revealed

    Metlen Energy & Metals is setting new benchmarks with a 22% turnover surge, FTSE 100 inclusion, and strategic global partnerships, all while leading in sustainable energy solutions.

    Metlen Energy & Metals: 2025 Trading Insights Revealed
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Metlen Energy & Metals reported a turnover of €5,115 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2025, a 22% increase from €4,203 million in the same period of 2024.
    • The company is on track to meet its Full Year EBITDA target and was included in the FTSE 100 Index in September 2025, indicating strong investor confidence.
    • Fitch reaffirmed Metlen's 'BB+' credit rating with a Stable Outlook, underscoring its solid financial profile.
    • The company confirmed the Final Investment Decision for a 330MW / 790MWh Battery Energy Storage System project in Thessaly, Greece, expected to be completed in Q2 2026.
    • Metlen has established long-term Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and strategic partnerships with companies in Chile, the UK, and South Korea.
    • The company is focused on sustainable growth and operates the only fully integrated bauxite, alumina, and primary aluminum production plant in the EU, employing over 9,000 people globally.






