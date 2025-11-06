Cango Inc. Unveils Shareholder Letter
Cango Inc. has boldly ventured into the Bitcoin mining realm, marking a remarkable transformation and achieving significant milestones within a year. With strategic acquisitions and divestments, Cango scaled its mining capacity and reported impressive financial results, underscoring its operational efficiency. Looking ahead, Cango is set to list on the NYSE and expand into energy and HPC markets, driven by a disciplined growth strategy.
- Cango Inc. has transformed into a Bitcoin mining operation, achieving a significant milestone one year after its shift in November 2024.
- The company scaled its mining capacity to 50 EH/s by acquiring 32 EH/s of machines in November 2024 and 18 EH/s in June 2025, while divesting its China-based assets.
- In Q2 2025, Cango reported revenues of US$139.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of US$99.1 million, focusing on operational efficiency with an asset-light model.
- Cango acquired a 50 MW facility in Georgia for US$19.5 million in August 2025, enhancing operational control and securing better power terms.
- The company plans to transition to a direct NYSE listing on November 17, 2025, and aims to expand into energy and HPC markets while optimizing mining operations.
- CEO Paul Yu emphasized the potential of combining energy and HPC to create lasting value for shareholders and partners, highlighting a disciplined strategy for future growth.
