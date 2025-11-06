Polarise expands its AI Factory portfolio in Germany

Paderborn (ots) -



- New data center is being built in Munich

- Polarise is constructing and operating the specialized infrastructure for AI

servers

- On this basis, Deutsche Telekom is establishing the German 'Industrial AI

Cloud'



Polarise is the infrastructure partner for the construction of a new, highly

specialized data center for artificial intelligence (also known as an 'AI

Factory') in Munich. From the concept to the high-density power supply and

AI-centric design up to the rack, Polarise is responsible for the specialized

infrastructure of the data center. In the future, this facility will provide a

secure, scalable, and energy-efficient infrastructure for the sovereign use of

AI by German and European industry: Deutsche Telekom is using the AI Factory -

which is already under construction - as the basis for the Industrial AI Cloud.





