Polarise expands its AI Factory portfolio in Germany
Paderborn (ots) -
- New data center is being built in Munich
- Polarise is constructing and operating the specialized infrastructure for AI
servers
- On this basis, Deutsche Telekom is establishing the German 'Industrial AI
Cloud'
Polarise is the infrastructure partner for the construction of a new, highly
specialized data center for artificial intelligence (also known as an 'AI
Factory') in Munich. From the concept to the high-density power supply and
AI-centric design up to the rack, Polarise is responsible for the specialized
infrastructure of the data center. In the future, this facility will provide a
secure, scalable, and energy-efficient infrastructure for the sovereign use of
AI by German and European industry: Deutsche Telekom is using the AI Factory -
which is already under construction - as the basis for the Industrial AI Cloud.
"This will create one of Germany's most powerful AI infrastructures right in the
heart of Munich, years ahead of comparable projects in other parts of Germany,"
says Michel Boutouil, CEO of Polarise. Polarise is drawing on its extensive
experience in providing sovereign AI infrastructures throughout Europe for
planning and implementation. A similar facility was recently built in Oslo.
Further AI Factories are planned or already under construction in Bavaria,
Hesse, and North Rhine-Westphalia.
'We cannot wait for the EU Gigafactories', Boutouil adds. 'The race for AI will
be decided today - in 2025 - not in two or three years' time. We need to take
action now.'
Polarise is therefore focusing on an agile and resource-efficient concept: the
reuse of existing infrastructure in conjunction with Polarise's 'AI Pods' (think
of a small data center within a data center) enables the rapid implementation of
the required computing power while saving on extensive and time-consuming new
construction. This creates a highly scalable infrastructure designed to meet the
extremely energy-intensive requirements of AI. The waste heat generated by the
AI servers is also reused. Similar to the existing facility in Oslo, where waste
heat is used to heat the nearby international airport, a corresponding district
heating concept is also being developed here.
The planned data center will be built in record time: Telekom will put the first
high-performance AI chips into operation for the Industrial AI Cloud at the
beginning of the new year.
More about Deutsche Telekom's Industrial AI Cloud: https://www.telekom.com/en/me
dia/media-information/archive/ai-sovereignty-for-germany-and-europe-1098708
About Polarise
Polarise is an innovative company specializing in the development and operation
of sovereign AI Factories across Germany and Europe. These state-of-the-art data
centers offer superior computing power and are specifically tailored to the
requirements of the AI industry. With a focus on European data sovereignty and
sustainability, Polarise is setting new standards in the field of digital
infrastructure and artificial intelligence. http://www.polarise.eu
Press contact:
Marc Gazivoda
Chief Marketing Officer
mailto:m.gazivoda@polarise.eu
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181359/6152577
OTS: Polarise GmbH
