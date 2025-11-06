Simple launches breakthrough AI platform delivering real-time, invoice-based CO2e data for businesses and institutions

Vienna / Gothenburg / Osaka (ots) - The Swedish-Austrian technology company

Simple ( http://www.itssimple.com ) has launched a breakthrough AI platform that

automatically reads and extracts data from invoices, quotes, and delivery notes

to calculate precise CO2e emissions in real time. Built on verified Life Cycle

Assessment (LCA) data, Simple transforms routine business documents into

accurate, audit-ready Scope-3 insights - instantly, automatically, and at a

fraction of today's cost.



Instant CO2e data - directly from operational documents





The platform's AI reads invoices or supplier quotes, identifies materials,

products and services, and instantly matches them with scientific emission

factors. This enables item-level CO2e figures to be generated activity-based,

automatically and continuously - without manual input, estimation models or

consulting projects. Results appear within minutes and are priced at just cents

per bill, eliminating economic barriers to accurate Scope-3 accounting.



"Companies and institutions finally have access to CO2e data that is both

reliable and immediate," said Mattias Brodendal, founder of Simple. "Our AI

makes it possible to see the true climate impact of every purchase, project or

planned supplier decision - as soon as the invoice or quote arrives."



Powerful advantages for Scope-3 management



Scope-3 emissions, indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a company's

value chain, can account for up to 90 per cent of the carbon footprint, yet they

have long been complex and expensive to measure. Simple automates this process

end-to-end:



- Automatic extraction of activity data from invoices, quotes, or delivery notes



- Scientific accuracy through integration with robust Life Cycle Assessment

datasets



- Real-time, audit-ready results available via uploads, batch processing or APIs



- Low-cost pricing, with pay-per-bill rates in the low-cent range



- Seamless ERP integration, enabling immediate implementation and scaling



"For management and procurement teams, Simple enables truly data-driven

decision-making in practice," said Andreas Wiesmueller, co-founder of Simple.

"You can compare suppliers, optimise sourcing and report Scope-3 emissions - all

with the same reliable dataset."



Pilot projects with clients confirm data precision, efficiency, and cost savings



Companies testing the platform have reported significant time savings and more

precise climate intelligence. Scanfast, one of the early users, turned complex

procurement data into actionable insights: "Simple has given us a level of

precision that was previously impossible," said Henrik Kleveros, CDO of

Scanfast. "It automates what used to take weeks, ensures accuracy, and gives us

immediate visibility into our sustainability data."



Ready to deploy



Simple is now available for businesses of all sizes as well as public

institutions. Integrations with major ERP systems are already available,

allowing organisations to deploy the platform quickly and start receiving

high-quality emissions data within days.



About Simple AI



Simple determines CO2e emissions in real time by analysing invoices, quotes and

delivery notes through advanced AI and verified Life Cycle Assessment data. The

result: fully automated, highly accurate Scope-3 insights that enable

sustainable decision-making, supplier comparisons and credible reporting in

real-time.



Press photos and further info: https://itssimple.com/press



Press contact:



