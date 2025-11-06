Simple launches breakthrough AI platform delivering real-time, invoice-based CO2e data for businesses and institutions
Vienna / Gothenburg / Osaka (ots) - The Swedish-Austrian technology company
Simple ( http://www.itssimple.com ) has launched a breakthrough AI platform that
automatically reads and extracts data from invoices, quotes, and delivery notes
to calculate precise CO2e emissions in real time. Built on verified Life Cycle
Assessment (LCA) data, Simple transforms routine business documents into
accurate, audit-ready Scope-3 insights - instantly, automatically, and at a
fraction of today's cost.
Instant CO2e data - directly from operational documents
Simple ( http://www.itssimple.com ) has launched a breakthrough AI platform that
automatically reads and extracts data from invoices, quotes, and delivery notes
to calculate precise CO2e emissions in real time. Built on verified Life Cycle
Assessment (LCA) data, Simple transforms routine business documents into
accurate, audit-ready Scope-3 insights - instantly, automatically, and at a
fraction of today's cost.
Instant CO2e data - directly from operational documents
The platform's AI reads invoices or supplier quotes, identifies materials,
products and services, and instantly matches them with scientific emission
factors. This enables item-level CO2e figures to be generated activity-based,
automatically and continuously - without manual input, estimation models or
consulting projects. Results appear within minutes and are priced at just cents
per bill, eliminating economic barriers to accurate Scope-3 accounting.
"Companies and institutions finally have access to CO2e data that is both
reliable and immediate," said Mattias Brodendal, founder of Simple. "Our AI
makes it possible to see the true climate impact of every purchase, project or
planned supplier decision - as soon as the invoice or quote arrives."
Powerful advantages for Scope-3 management
Scope-3 emissions, indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a company's
value chain, can account for up to 90 per cent of the carbon footprint, yet they
have long been complex and expensive to measure. Simple automates this process
end-to-end:
- Automatic extraction of activity data from invoices, quotes, or delivery notes
- Scientific accuracy through integration with robust Life Cycle Assessment
datasets
- Real-time, audit-ready results available via uploads, batch processing or APIs
- Low-cost pricing, with pay-per-bill rates in the low-cent range
- Seamless ERP integration, enabling immediate implementation and scaling
"For management and procurement teams, Simple enables truly data-driven
decision-making in practice," said Andreas Wiesmueller, co-founder of Simple.
"You can compare suppliers, optimise sourcing and report Scope-3 emissions - all
with the same reliable dataset."
Pilot projects with clients confirm data precision, efficiency, and cost savings
Companies testing the platform have reported significant time savings and more
precise climate intelligence. Scanfast, one of the early users, turned complex
procurement data into actionable insights: "Simple has given us a level of
precision that was previously impossible," said Henrik Kleveros, CDO of
Scanfast. "It automates what used to take weeks, ensures accuracy, and gives us
immediate visibility into our sustainability data."
Ready to deploy
Simple is now available for businesses of all sizes as well as public
institutions. Integrations with major ERP systems are already available,
allowing organisations to deploy the platform quickly and start receiving
high-quality emissions data within days.
About Simple AI
Simple determines CO2e emissions in real time by analysing invoices, quotes and
delivery notes through advanced AI and verified Life Cycle Assessment data. The
result: fully automated, highly accurate Scope-3 insights that enable
sustainable decision-making, supplier comparisons and credible reporting in
real-time.
Press photos and further info: https://itssimple.com/press
Press contact:
Skills | Team Farner
Jürgen H. Gangoly, mailto:juergen.gangoly@skills.at
+436642000260, http://www.skills.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181356/6152741
OTS: Simple
Press photos and further info: https://itssimple.com/press
Press contact:
Skills | Team Farner
Jürgen H. Gangoly, mailto:juergen.gangoly@skills.at
+436642000260, http://www.skills.at
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181356/6152741
OTS: Simple
