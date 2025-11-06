    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    69 Aufrufe 69 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Simple launches breakthrough AI platform delivering real-time, invoice-based CO2e data for businesses and institutions

    Vienna / Gothenburg / Osaka (ots) - The Swedish-Austrian technology company
    Simple ( http://www.itssimple.com ) has launched a breakthrough AI platform that
    automatically reads and extracts data from invoices, quotes, and delivery notes
    to calculate precise CO2e emissions in real time. Built on verified Life Cycle
    Assessment (LCA) data, Simple transforms routine business documents into
    accurate, audit-ready Scope-3 insights - instantly, automatically, and at a
    fraction of today's cost.

    Instant CO2e data - directly from operational documents

    The platform's AI reads invoices or supplier quotes, identifies materials,
    products and services, and instantly matches them with scientific emission
    factors. This enables item-level CO2e figures to be generated activity-based,
    automatically and continuously - without manual input, estimation models or
    consulting projects. Results appear within minutes and are priced at just cents
    per bill, eliminating economic barriers to accurate Scope-3 accounting.

    "Companies and institutions finally have access to CO2e data that is both
    reliable and immediate," said Mattias Brodendal, founder of Simple. "Our AI
    makes it possible to see the true climate impact of every purchase, project or
    planned supplier decision - as soon as the invoice or quote arrives."

    Powerful advantages for Scope-3 management

    Scope-3 emissions, indirect greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a company's
    value chain, can account for up to 90 per cent of the carbon footprint, yet they
    have long been complex and expensive to measure. Simple automates this process
    end-to-end:

    - Automatic extraction of activity data from invoices, quotes, or delivery notes

    - Scientific accuracy through integration with robust Life Cycle Assessment
    datasets

    - Real-time, audit-ready results available via uploads, batch processing or APIs

    - Low-cost pricing, with pay-per-bill rates in the low-cent range

    - Seamless ERP integration, enabling immediate implementation and scaling

    "For management and procurement teams, Simple enables truly data-driven
    decision-making in practice," said Andreas Wiesmueller, co-founder of Simple.
    "You can compare suppliers, optimise sourcing and report Scope-3 emissions - all
    with the same reliable dataset."

    Pilot projects with clients confirm data precision, efficiency, and cost savings

    Companies testing the platform have reported significant time savings and more
    precise climate intelligence. Scanfast, one of the early users, turned complex
    procurement data into actionable insights: "Simple has given us a level of
    precision that was previously impossible," said Henrik Kleveros, CDO of
    Scanfast. "It automates what used to take weeks, ensures accuracy, and gives us
    immediate visibility into our sustainability data."

    Ready to deploy

    Simple is now available for businesses of all sizes as well as public
    institutions. Integrations with major ERP systems are already available,
    allowing organisations to deploy the platform quickly and start receiving
    high-quality emissions data within days.

    About Simple AI

    Simple determines CO2e emissions in real time by analysing invoices, quotes and
    delivery notes through advanced AI and verified Life Cycle Assessment data. The
    result: fully automated, highly accurate Scope-3 insights that enable
    sustainable decision-making, supplier comparisons and credible reporting in
    real-time.

    Press photos and further info: https://itssimple.com/press

    Press contact:

    Skills | Team Farner
    Jürgen H. Gangoly, mailto:juergen.gangoly@skills.at
    +436642000260, http://www.skills.at

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181356/6152741
    OTS: Simple




    Autor
    news aktuell
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Verfasst von news aktuell
    Simple launches breakthrough AI platform delivering real-time, invoice-based CO2e data for businesses and institutions The Swedish-Austrian technology company Simple ( http://www.itssimple.com ) has launched a breakthrough AI platform that automatically reads and extracts data from invoices, quotes, and delivery notes to calculate precise CO2e emissions in real …