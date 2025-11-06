    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsFastly Registered (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Fastly Registered (A)
    193 Aufrufe 193 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    DAX, Centrotherm Photovoltaics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    DAX, Centrotherm Photovoltaics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
    Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Centrotherm Photovoltaics +30,69 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Fastly Registered (A) +27,11 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Alto Ingredients +26,59 % Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Porch Group -28,06 % Informationstechnologie Nachrichten
    🟥 American Superconductor -30,63 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 elf Beauty -32,12 % Kosmetik Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DAX Performance!
    Long
    22.420,00€
    Basispreis
    15,87
    Ask
    × 14,56
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    25.582,34€
    Basispreis
    17,17
    Ask
    × 14,53
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 NEL ASA Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Telescope Innovations Chemie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Beyond Meat Nahrungsmittel Forum Nachrichten
      D-Wave Quantum Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      BayWa Industrie/Mischkonzerne Forum Nachrichten
      DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 284 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Evotec 117 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 117 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 64 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Newron Pharmaceuticals 44 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 41 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    Markt Bote
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Markt Bote ist ein Autor von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte zu aktuellen Marktbewegungen. Im Fokus stehen Tops und Flops, Branchentrends und Impulse aus der Community. Ob Tech-Aktien, Rohstoffe oder Krypto – die Beiträge sind kurz, prägnant und regen zur Diskussion an, sodass Leser schnell einen Überblick gewinnen und eigene Marktideen entwickeln können.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren

    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Centrotherm Photovoltaics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.