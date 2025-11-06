DAX, Centrotherm Photovoltaics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Centrotherm Photovoltaics
|+30,69 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|Fastly Registered (A)
|+27,11 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Alto Ingredients
|+26,59 %
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🟥
|Porch Group
|-28,06 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|American Superconductor
|-30,63 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|elf Beauty
|-32,12 %
|Kosmetik
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|NEL ASA
|Erneuerbare Energien
|🥈
|Telescope Innovations
|Chemie
|🥉
|Beyond Meat
|Nahrungsmittel
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|BayWa
|Industrie/Mischkonzerne
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|284
|-
|🥈
|Evotec
|117
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|117
|Rohstoffe
|Tesla
|64
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|44
|Pharmaindustrie
|TeamViewer
|41
|Informationstechnologie
18 im Artikel enthaltene Werte