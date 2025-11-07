NRW-Arbeitgeber fordern Praxisgebühr und Ende der Mitversicherung

T. Rowe may be the deepest value and riskiest bet. At just 11 times forward earnings, it’s one of the cheapest fund managers on the market. It’s cheap for a reason: Assets keep draining away. The company reported $24 billion in net outflows in the first half of 2025 after seeing $43 billion depart in 2024.

While the company has around two dozen ETFs, they have enjoyed only modest uptake. The largest, T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity, has garnered around $5.7 billion. It remains a minnow compared with the $70 billion traditional mutual fund that serves as a counterpart in T. Rowe’s line up.









There have been some bright spots. One is target-date funds. These are the all-in-one funds that have become popular as default investments in 401(k) plans. T. Rowe Price’s highly regarded lineup has grown to $500 billion, helping offset outflows elsewhere.

Another potential growth area is alternative assets. T. Rowe launched a private credit fund

over the summer and now manages $55 billion in alternatives, about 3% of its total assets under management. Goldman may help expand that. The idea is to create a range of new products that combine T. Rowe Price’s stock-bond expertise with Goldman’s strength in private assets. The companies aim to market the products to both of their client bases.

To win over investors, T. Rowe will have vie with a different set of asset managers, such as Ares Management, Apollo Global Management, and KKR. Still, the public and private asset industries are melding, as alternative managers attempt to “democratize” access to real estate, private credit, and more. The Trump administration is even pushing for these assets to find their way into 401(k)s, providing opportunities for fund companies to build partnerships—or better yet, steal from the private-asset playbook.

T. Rowe still benefits from a strong brand, and while some funds have underperformed recently, that will likely improve, according to Morningstar analyst Greggory Warren. The company has a “consistent record of active fund outperformance,” along with reasonable fees, both of which should help distinguish it from rivals, he wrote in a recent report.

Even with its struggles, T. Rowe could have appeal as yield play. Its dividend looks safe. The company, expected to generate $2 billion in net profit for 2025, has no debt and $3 billion in cash on its balance sheet. The dividend costs just $1.1 billion a year. T. Rowe also spent around $470 million on share buybacks in the past 12 months.

T. Rowe also has history on its side—it’s a so-called Dividend Aristocrat, a club of companies that has paid and raised dividends consistently for at least 25 years. Its challenge, like many proud but faded aristocrats, is how to fit into a changed world. Investors can earn 5% while waiting for T. Rowe to figure it out.









https://www.barrons.com/articles/funds-etfs-stocks-blackrock-invesco-t-rowe-price-67d7693c







