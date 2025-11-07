    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsT. Rowe Price Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu T. Rowe Price Group

    Wirtschaft

    61 Aufrufe 61 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    NRW-Arbeitgeber fordern Praxisgebühr und Ende der Mitversicherung

    Wirtschaft - NRW-Arbeitgeber fordern Praxisgebühr und Ende der Mitversicherung
    Foto: Arztpraxis für Allgemeinmedizin (Archiv), via dts Nachrichtenagentur
    Düsseldorf (dts Nachrichtenagentur) - Die Arbeitgeberverbände in NRW fordern eine radikale Reform des Gesundheitswesens, um den Beitragsanstieg zu stoppen. "Wir werden nicht umhin kommen, das System auf mehr Eigenverantwortung auszurichten. Deshalb halte ich den Vorstoß für richtig, eine ernsthafte Debatte über die Abschaffung der beitragsfreien Mitversicherung von Ehepartnern außerhalb der Elternzeit zu führen", sagte Johannes Pöttering, Hauptgeschäftsführer der Landesvereinigung der Unternehmensverbände (Unternehmer NRW), der "Rheinischen Post" (Freitag).

    Zudem fordert er die Wiedereinführung der Praxisgebühr und höhere Zuzahlungen für Medikamente: "Auch kostendämpfend wirkende Instrumente wie die Einführung von Kontaktgebühren bei Arztbesuchen oder mehr Eigenbeteiligung der Versicherten bei Arzneimitteln dürfen kein Tabu sein", so Pöttering. Derzeit liegt der Mindestbetrag bei Zuzahlungen bei fünf Euro, der Höchstbetrag bei zehn Euro. "Gemäß der Preissteigerung zwischen 2004 und 2025 ergäbe sich eine Anhebung der Beträge auf 7,50 Euro beziehungsweise 15,00 Euro", heißt es in einem Positionspapier der Bundesvereinigung der Deutschen Arbeitgeberverbände (BDA).

    Der Verbandschef mahnte: "Angesichts der massiven Finanzierungsprobleme der gesetzlichen Krankenversicherung brauchen wir hier endlich eine ehrliche Debatte. Ohne ein echtes Gegensteuern laufen wir allein in der gesetzlichen Krankenversicherung auf einen Beitragssatz von 20 Prozent zu", so Pöttering. "Wenn wir dann noch die zu erwartenden Beitragserhöhungen bei Renten- und Arbeitslosenversicherungen hinzuzählen, wird die Sozialabgabenquote in zehn Jahren an der 50-Prozent-Marke kratzen."


    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte


    Community Beiträge zu T. Rowe Price Group - 870967 - US74144T1088

    Das denkt die wallstreetONLINE Community über T. Rowe Price Group. Was ist Ihre Meinung? Diskutieren Sie gerne gleich mit!



    Verfasst von Redaktion dts
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Wirtschaft NRW-Arbeitgeber fordern Praxisgebühr und Ende der Mitversicherung Die Arbeitgeberverbände in NRW fordern eine radikale Reform des Gesundheitswesens, um den Beitragsanstieg zu stoppen. "Wir werden nicht umhin kommen, das System auf mehr Eigenverantwortung auszurichten. Deshalb …