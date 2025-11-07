Krones' Q3 Profit Surge Reinforces 2025 Financial Goals!

Krones' order intake increased by 6.2% in Q3 2025 compared to the previous quarter, reaching €1,374.3 million, and by 3.9% compared to Q3 2024.

Revenue for Q3 2025 rose by 4.7% year-on-year to €1,380.9 million, with a 6.0% increase over the first nine months of 2025.

EBITDA improved to €142.2 million in Q3 2025, with an EBITDA margin of 10.3%, despite high expenses for the drinktec trade fair.

Krones' ROCE increased from 18.3% to 19.5% in the first nine months of 2025, and free cash flow before M&A activities was €80.2 million.

Krones confirmed its financial targets for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 7% to 9%, an EBITDA margin of 10.2% to 10.8%, and ROCE of 18% to 20%.

Despite global uncertainties, Krones' markets are less affected by economic fluctuations, and the company continues to see robust investment willingness from its customers.

Publication of the quarterly statement as of September 30, 2025

