    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsKRONES AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu KRONES
    77 Aufrufe 77 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Krones' Q3 Profit Surge Reinforces 2025 Financial Goals!

    Krones' Q3 2025 results highlight its robust growth and strategic resilience, with notable increases in order intake and revenue, setting a strong foundation for future success.

    Krones' Q3 Profit Surge Reinforces 2025 Financial Goals!
    Foto: Armin Weigel - dpa
    • Krones' order intake increased by 6.2% in Q3 2025 compared to the previous quarter, reaching €1,374.3 million, and by 3.9% compared to Q3 2024.
    • Revenue for Q3 2025 rose by 4.7% year-on-year to €1,380.9 million, with a 6.0% increase over the first nine months of 2025.
    • EBITDA improved to €142.2 million in Q3 2025, with an EBITDA margin of 10.3%, despite high expenses for the drinktec trade fair.
    • Krones' ROCE increased from 18.3% to 19.5% in the first nine months of 2025, and free cash flow before M&A activities was €80.2 million.
    • Krones confirmed its financial targets for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 7% to 9%, an EBITDA margin of 10.2% to 10.8%, and ROCE of 18% to 20%.
    • Despite global uncertainties, Krones' markets are less affected by economic fluctuations, and the company continues to see robust investment willingness from its customers.

    The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement as of September 30, 2025, at KRONES is on 07.11.2025.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.982,67PKT (-1,66 %).


    KRONES

    -0,08 %
    -4,23 %
    -5,80 %
    -6,90 %
    +1,87 %
    +25,23 %
    +135,72 %
    +7,66 %
    +1.293,92 %
    ISIN:DE0006335003WKN:633500





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Krones' Q3 Profit Surge Reinforces 2025 Financial Goals! Krones' Q3 2025 results highlight its robust growth and strategic resilience, with notable increases in order intake and revenue, setting a strong foundation for future success.