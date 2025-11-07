STRATEC Unveils Key 2025 Results for First Nine Months
STRATEC showcases resilience with a 2.5% sales rise amid supply chain hurdles, eyeing a robust Q4 finish and strategic growth in 2026.
Foto: Stratec SE
- STRATEC reported a 2.5% increase in consolidated sales at constant currency for the first nine months of 2025, reaching €175.6 million, despite supply chain interruptions.
- The company expects more dynamic earnings momentum in Q4 2025 due to scale effects and high-margin development sales.
- STRATEC's adjusted EBIT margin for 2025 is expected to be at the lower end of the forecast corridor of 10.0% to 12.0%, with sales at constant currency around the previous year's level.
- Supply chain issues, particularly with a specific type of magnet, have caused delivery backlogs, affecting production volumes in Q4 2025, with recovery expected in Q1 2026.
- STRATEC's adjusted EBIT for the first nine months of 2025 was €12.8 million, a decrease from €15.1 million in 2024, with the adjusted EBIT margin falling by 150 basis points to 7.3%.
- The company launched the P780 analyzer system in Q3 2025 and initiated new partnerships, reflecting strong demand for system solution development cooperations.
