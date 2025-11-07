    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsSTRATEC AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu STRATEC
    STRATEC Unveils Key 2025 Results for First Nine Months

    STRATEC showcases resilience with a 2.5% sales rise amid supply chain hurdles, eyeing a robust Q4 finish and strategic growth in 2026.

    Foto: Stratec SE
    • STRATEC reported a 2.5% increase in consolidated sales at constant currency for the first nine months of 2025, reaching €175.6 million, despite supply chain interruptions.
    • The company expects more dynamic earnings momentum in Q4 2025 due to scale effects and high-margin development sales.
    • STRATEC's adjusted EBIT margin for 2025 is expected to be at the lower end of the forecast corridor of 10.0% to 12.0%, with sales at constant currency around the previous year's level.
    • Supply chain issues, particularly with a specific type of magnet, have caused delivery backlogs, affecting production volumes in Q4 2025, with recovery expected in Q1 2026.
    • STRATEC's adjusted EBIT for the first nine months of 2025 was €12.8 million, a decrease from €15.1 million in 2024, with the adjusted EBIT margin falling by 150 basis points to 7.3%.
    • The company launched the P780 analyzer system in Q3 2025 and initiated new partnerships, reflecting strong demand for system solution development cooperations.

    The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at STRATEC is on 07.11.2025.

    At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.947,54PKT (-1,08 %).


    ISIN:DE000STRA555WKN:STRA55





