FORVIA HELLA's 2025 Results: Steady Sales & Profitability

FORVIA HELLA reported a slight increase in group sales of 0.4% to €6.0 billion, maintaining sales at the previous year's level of €5.9 billion after accounting for exchange rate effects.

Operating income for the nine-month period was €338 million, with a stable operating income margin of 5.8%.

Net cash flow improved significantly to €68 million, up from a negative €8 million the previous year, resulting in a net cash flow to sales ratio of 1.2%.

The Electronics Business Group saw a 5.6% increase in sales to €2.6 billion, driven by strong demand for radar sensors, while the Lighting segment experienced an 8.5% decline in sales.

The company confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2025, expecting currency-adjusted sales between €7.6 and €8.0 billion, with an operating income margin of 5.3% to 6.0%.

CEO Bernard Schäferbarthold emphasized the company's resilience in a volatile market, noting that strategic initiatives are enhancing their competitive position.

The next important date, Analystenveranstaltung, at HELLA is on 26.11.2025.

The price of HELLA at the time of the news was 80,35EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.982,67PKT (-1,66 %).





