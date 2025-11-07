Fabasoft Boosts Revenue & Earnings in H1 2025/2026
Fabasoft AG's financial prowess shines through as it reports impressive growth in revenue and profitability for the first half of fiscal year 2025/2026.
- Fabasoft AG reported a revenue increase to EUR 43.6 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2025/2026, up from EUR 42.5 million in the same period of the previous year.
- EBITDA rose to EUR 11.1 million, compared to EUR 10.6 million in the first half of the fiscal year 2024/2025.
- EBIT increased by 10.4% to EUR 7.3 million from EUR 6.6 million in the previous year.
- Cash flows from operating activities decreased to EUR 0.8 million from EUR 4.9 million in the previous year.
- The company had cash and cash equivalents of EUR 29.3 million as of 30 September 2025, up from EUR 24.0 million a year earlier.
- Fabasoft AG employed 497 people as of 30 September 2025, a slight increase from 495 employees the previous year.
The price of Fabasoft at the time of the news was 14,450EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 15,200EUR this corresponds to a plus of +5,19 % since publication.
