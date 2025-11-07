HENSOLDT Thrives: 2025 Growth Soars in First Nine Months

Order intake for HENSOLDT in the first nine months of 2025 increased to EUR 2,017 million, up from EUR 1,856 million in the previous year.

The order backlog reached EUR 7,096 million, compared to EUR 6,513 million the previous year.

Revenue grew to EUR 1,536 million, an increase from EUR 1,377 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to EUR 211 million, up from EUR 187 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin slightly improving to 13.7% from 13.6%.

HENSOLDT adjusted its financial outlook for 2025, expecting a book-to-bill ratio of 1.6x to 1.9x and specifying expected revenue at approximately EUR 2,500 million.

The Sensors and Optronics segments contributed to positive development, with significant revenue increases driven by contracts for Eurofighter Mk1 radars and optronic systems for submarines.

The next important date, Quarterly Report 9M 2025, at HENSOLDT is on 07.11.2025.

The price of HENSOLDT at the time of the news was 85,75EUR and was down -1,72 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 89,48EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,34 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 28.850,95PKT (-0,45 %).





