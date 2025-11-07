MAX Automation SE: Q3 2025 Shows Promising Stability

Sales for the first nine months of 2025 declined to EUR 246.3 million, down from EUR 273.1 million in 2024, with a catch-up effect in Q3 after a weak start to the year.

Operating profit (EBITDA) decreased to EUR 9.3 million from EUR 24.9 million in 2024, due to lower capacity utilization and non-recurring expenses from cost-cutting measures, but showed positive momentum in Q3.

Order intake increased by 13.3% to EUR 264.6 million, indicating a revival in customer ordering activity, while the order backlog grew by 11.0% to EUR 171.2 million.

The forecast for 2025 is confirmed, with expected sales between EUR 300 million and EUR 340 million and EBITDA between EUR 12 million and EUR 18 million.

Operating cash flow improved significantly, resulting in a cash inflow of EUR 23.6 million, driven by advance payments for new projects and efficient cash flow management.

The equity ratio remained stable at 55.2%, and net debt decreased to EUR 41.8 million due to the repayment of long-term loans.

The price of MAX Automation at the time of the news was 5,6400EUR and was up +0,18 % compared with the previous day.






