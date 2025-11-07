Almonty Industries, Affirm Holdings Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: pressfoto - freepik
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Affirm Holdings Registered (A)
|+11,38 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🥈
|10x Genomics Registered (A)
|+11,02 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Peloton Interactive Registered (A)
|+9,87 %
|Freizeit
|🟥
|Block
|-13,60 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Opendoor Technologies
|-15,68 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Intellia Therapeutics
|-22,19 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Arafura Rare earths
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Quantum eMotion
|Hardware
|🥉
|Diginex
|Informationstechnologie
|Critical Infrastructure Technologies
|Telekommunikation
|MP Materials Registered (A)
|Rohstoffe
|European Lithium
|Rohstoffe
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|176
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Tesla
|87
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Evotec
|76
|Biotechnologie
|POET Technologies
|45
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Novo Nordisk
|42
|Pharmaindustrie
|Rheinmetall
|42
|Maschinenbau
Affirm Holdings Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +5,75 %
Wochenperformance: +5,75 %
Platz 1
10x Genomics Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +5,53 %
Wochenperformance: +5,53 %
Platz 2
Peloton Interactive Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +2,04 %
Wochenperformance: +2,04 %
Platz 3
Block
Wochenperformance: -16,28 %
Wochenperformance: -16,28 %
Platz 4
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: -25,58 %
Wochenperformance: -25,58 %
Platz 5
Intellia Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -24,53 %
Wochenperformance: -24,53 %
Platz 6
Arafura Rare earths
Wochenperformance: -17,41 %
Wochenperformance: -17,41 %
Platz 7
Quantum eMotion
Wochenperformance: -28,28 %
Wochenperformance: -28,28 %
Platz 8
Diginex
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 9
Critical Infrastructure Technologies
Wochenperformance: -35,00 %
Wochenperformance: -35,00 %
Platz 10
MP Materials Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -24,82 %
Wochenperformance: -24,82 %
Platz 11
European Lithium
Wochenperformance: -21,66 %
Wochenperformance: -21,66 %
Platz 12
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,36 %
Wochenperformance: -7,36 %
Platz 13
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +2,26 %
Wochenperformance: +2,26 %
Platz 14
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -16,94 %
Wochenperformance: -16,94 %
Platz 15
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -17,08 %
Wochenperformance: -17,08 %
Platz 16
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Platz 17
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: +0,56 %
Wochenperformance: +0,56 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
18 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte