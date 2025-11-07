Global Fashion Group Reveals Q3 2025 Insights

Global Fashion Group (GFG) reported a strong Q3 2025 with Adjusted EBITDA turning positive at €2.4 million for the last twelve months.

Net Merchandise Value (NMV) decreased by 0.4% year-over-year, while revenue fell by 1.5%.

The marketplace NMV share increased to 39%, and gross margin improved to 46.1%, contributing to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.6%.

Active customers decreased by 2.3%, but order frequency increased by 0.4%, indicating healthier customer trends.

GFG closed Q3 with €136 million in Pro-Forma Cash and €85 million in Pro-Forma Net Cash, with plans to strengthen liquidity through potential debt financings.

For full-year 2025, GFG narrowed its NMV guidance to a range of (2)-2% year-over-year, expecting to achieve breakeven Adjusted EBITDA.

The next important date, Q3 Results 2025, at Global Fashion Group is on 07.11.2025.

The price of Global Fashion Group at the time of the news was 0,3045EUR and was down -0,33 % compared with the previous day.





