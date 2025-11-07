Global Fashion Group Reveals Q3 2025 Insights
GFG's Q3 2025 results reveal a strategic shift towards profitability, marked by a positive Adjusted EBITDA and promising marketplace growth, setting the stage for a resilient year-end performance.
- Global Fashion Group (GFG) reported a strong Q3 2025 with Adjusted EBITDA turning positive at €2.4 million for the last twelve months.
- Net Merchandise Value (NMV) decreased by 0.4% year-over-year, while revenue fell by 1.5%.
- The marketplace NMV share increased to 39%, and gross margin improved to 46.1%, contributing to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 0.6%.
- Active customers decreased by 2.3%, but order frequency increased by 0.4%, indicating healthier customer trends.
- GFG closed Q3 with €136 million in Pro-Forma Cash and €85 million in Pro-Forma Net Cash, with plans to strengthen liquidity through potential debt financings.
- For full-year 2025, GFG narrowed its NMV guidance to a range of (2)-2% year-over-year, expecting to achieve breakeven Adjusted EBITDA.
