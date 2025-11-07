Schweizer Electronic AG: 9-Month Report Shows Gains & Forecast Update
Schweizer Electronic AG's order intake has soared, doubling with a 140% increase, while revenue rose by 15.8% to EUR 127.5 million. The company is poised for growth with a strong order backlog and raised forecasts.
Foto: Schweizer Electronic AG
- Order intake for Schweizer Electronic AG more than doubled, increasing by over 140% compared to the same period last year.
- Revenue rose by 15.8%, reaching EUR 127.5 million in the first nine months of 2025.
- Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2025 was EUR -0.5 million, with a positive EUR +0.6 million in the third quarter.
- The order backlog at the end of the third quarter was EUR 256.1 million, providing a strong basis for future business development.
- The revenue forecast for 2025 has been raised to EUR 155 to EUR 165 million, while the adjusted EBITDA forecast is now EUR 1 to EUR 3 million.
- Schweizer Electronic AG continues to improve operational performance, with significant growth in European, Asian, and American markets, despite a decline in Germany.
