elumeo SE's Cost Program Thrives: Q3 2025 Success!
Elumeo SE's strategic initiatives are bearing fruit, showcasing resilience amid challenges. Despite a dip in Q3 EBITDA, the company's focus on high-value items and cost efficiency has bolstered profitability. With a refined product strategy, revenue per purchase soared, and gross margins improved, even as overall revenue dipped. Elumeo remains optimistic, maintaining its forecast for 2025 amidst a shifting market landscape.
- elumeo SE's cost and efficiency program, initiated in April 2025, has shown positive results, maintaining profitability on a six-month basis despite a decline in adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2025.
- Q3 2025 revenue was EUR 9.4 million, an 11% decrease from Q3 2024, while the gross profit margin improved to 47.5%, up from 46.6% in the previous year.
- Sales and administrative expenses, adjusted for restructuring costs, decreased by 13% to EUR 4.7 million in Q3 2025.
- The focus on higher-value jewelry items priced above EUR 50 led to a 46.2% increase in average revenue per purchase, rising from EUR 78 in Q3 2024 to EUR 114 in Q3 2025.
- AI-generated international broadcast windows contributed to a 23% year-on-year revenue increase, reaching EUR 223 thousand in Q3 2025.
- The company reaffirms its 2025 forecast, expecting a revenue decline of 10% to 15% and an adjusted EBITDA between EUR -0.5 million and EUR 0.1 million.
The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at elumeo is on 12.11.2025.
The price of elumeo at the time of the news was 2,3700EUR and was up +0,42 % compared with the previous day.
