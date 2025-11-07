Krones' Q3 Profits Soar: On Track for 2025 Goals
Krones' Q3 2025 results reflect strong growth and resilience, with increased order intake and revenue, while maintaining an optimistic outlook supported by a robust order backlog.
Foto: Armin Weigel - dpa
- Krones' order intake in Q3 2025 rose to €1,374.3 million, a 6.2% increase from the previous quarter and a 3.9% increase year-on-year.
- Revenue for Q3 2025 increased by 4.7% year-on-year to €1,380.9 million, with a total revenue growth of 6.0% for the first nine months.
- EBITDA improved to €142.2 million in Q3 2025, with an EBITDA margin of 10.3%, slightly up from 10.2% the previous year.
- Krones confirmed its financial targets for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 7% to 9%, an EBITDA margin of 10.2% to 10.8%, and ROCE between 18% and 20%.
- Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2025 was €80.2 million, an improvement compared to the first half of the year, but lower than the previous year's €145.0 million.
- Despite global economic uncertainties, Krones remains optimistic about its performance, supported by a solid order backlog of €4,286.8 million as of September 30, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement as of September 30, 2025, at KRONES is on 07.11.2025.
The price of KRONES at the time of the news was 126,80EUR and was up +5,49 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.155,04PKT (+0,59 %).
