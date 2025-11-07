Krones' Q3 Profits Soar: On Track for 2025 Goals

Krones' order intake in Q3 2025 rose to €1,374.3 million, a 6.2% increase from the previous quarter and a 3.9% increase year-on-year.

Revenue for Q3 2025 increased by 4.7% year-on-year to €1,380.9 million, with a total revenue growth of 6.0% for the first nine months.

EBITDA improved to €142.2 million in Q3 2025, with an EBITDA margin of 10.3%, slightly up from 10.2% the previous year.

Krones confirmed its financial targets for 2025, expecting revenue growth of 7% to 9%, an EBITDA margin of 10.2% to 10.8%, and ROCE between 18% and 20%.

Free cash flow for the first nine months of 2025 was €80.2 million, an improvement compared to the first half of the year, but lower than the previous year's €145.0 million.

Despite global economic uncertainties, Krones remains optimistic about its performance, supported by a solid order backlog of €4,286.8 million as of September 30, 2025.

The price of KRONES at the time of the news was 126,80EUR and was up +5,49 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 29.155,04PKT (+0,59 %).





