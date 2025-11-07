MLP SE: 2025 EBIT Forecast Adjusted, Focus Shifts to Deutschland.Immobilien
MLP Group revises its 2025 EBIT forecast amid strategic shifts in wealth management and real estate. With a promising Q3 performance, MLP braces for potential impacts from its new business focus.
- MLP Group has adjusted its EBIT forecast for 2025 to a range of EUR 90 to 100 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 100 to 110 million.
- The adjustment is due to revised expectations regarding performance-based compensation in wealth management and real estate development.
- MLP's EBIT for the third quarter of 2025 was EUR 18.3 million, exceeding the previous year's result of EUR 17.8 million for the same period.
- The Executive Board plans to focus Deutschland.Immobilien's business on real estate brokerage and project design, ceasing new real estate development projects.
- Potential negative one-off effects from this business focus could impact EBIT by up to EUR 12 million in 2025.
- MLP will release detailed business development information for Q3 and the first nine months of 2025 on November 13, 2025.
