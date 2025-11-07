MLP SE: 2025 EBIT Forecast Adjusted, Focus Shifts to Deutschland.Immobilien

MLP Group has adjusted its EBIT forecast for 2025 to a range of EUR 90 to 100 million, down from the previous forecast of EUR 100 to 110 million.

The adjustment is due to revised expectations regarding performance-based compensation in wealth management and real estate development.

MLP's EBIT for the third quarter of 2025 was EUR 18.3 million, exceeding the previous year's result of EUR 17.8 million for the same period.

The Executive Board plans to focus Deutschland.Immobilien's business on real estate brokerage and project design, ceasing new real estate development projects.

Potential negative one-off effects from this business focus could impact EBIT by up to EUR 12 million in 2025.

MLP will release detailed business development information for Q3 and the first nine months of 2025 on November 13, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the financial results for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2025., at MLP is on 13.11.2025.

The price of MLP at the time of the news was 6,7950EUR and was down -4,23 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.008,04PKT (+0,38 %).





