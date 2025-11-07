Olight to Unveil Its New Flagship Flashlight Series
A powerful combination of innovation, technology and fashion
Hofheim am Taunus, Germany (ots) - Olight, a global innovator in portable
Compact Power Meets Technological Innovation
Engineered for personal, tactical, and professional use, the ArkPro series
(https://de.olight.com/s/X5YT66) introduces a new benchmark in portable
lighting. The ArkPro and ArkPro Ultra combine spot, pure flood, UV and laser,
delivering a 4-in-1 lighting tool and industrial use. Integrated floodlight and
spotlight into one flashlight meet multifunctional lighting needs.
Innovation that Meets Real-World Needs
The Lite model features a dedicated red light for night vision whereas Olight's
craftsmanship shines in the ArkPro Ultra, with a dual-color indicator and
Arkbeat breathing light that changes color with use-bringing the flashlight to
life.
The Ultra is more than just a tool, it provides companionship and protection.
Built for Versatility, Designed for Impact
From trails to everyday use, the ArkPro Series delivers intuitive, reliable
performance. The lightweight ArkPro Lite features an eye-friendly red light,
ideal for night vision. ArkPro is compact and provides high and low beam
switching control, making it ideal for outdoor and industrial operations. The
flagship ArkPro Ultra adds an ergonomic grip, smooth mode switching, a bright
white beam, and precise green laser for targeting.
Experience the ArkPro Series at Milipol PARIS 2025
Get hands-on with the ArkPro series at Milipol Paris (November 18-21), Hall 5A,
Booth D001. Explore the ArkPro Lite (95.95EUR), ArkPro in multiple finishes
(119.95EUR-131.95EUR), and the flagship ArkPro Ultra (159.95EUR). See the beam,
feel the build, and discover the difference.
Learn more: https://de.olight.com/s/GF12S8
About Olight
Olight enhances daily life with intelligent mobile lighting, blending
cutting-edge function and artistic craftsmanship to serve users in over 100
countries. Committed to innovation, performance, and user experience, Olight
delivers premium flashlights, headlamps, and tactical lighting tools for both
everyday and professional use.
Follow Olight for updates, product launches, and behind-the-scenes content on
Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/olightdeutschland/) , Facebook
(https://www.facebook.com/olightdeutschland/) , YouTube
(https://www.youtube.com/@OlightDeutschland) , and TikTo
(https://www.tiktok.com/@olightdeutschland/)
https://www.tiktok.com/@olightdeutschland/ .
Contact:
Marco Ma
mailto:cs.de@olight.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181374/6153579
OTS: Olight GmbH
