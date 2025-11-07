A powerful combination of innovation, technology and fashion

    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsMeta Platforms (A) AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Meta Platforms (A)

    Hofheim am Taunus, Germany (ots) - Olight, a global innovator in portable
    lighting, will showcase the latest evolution of its advanced lighting solutions
    at Milipol Paris 2025 (November 18-21), will show its ArkPro series
    (https://de.olight.com/s/X5YT66) on November 18, 2025, featuring the ArkPro,
    ArkPro Ultra, and ArkPro Lite models. The series of products are exquisitely
    designed and powerful, with multiple functional modes. Among them, ArkPro Ultra
    is exclusively equipped with Olight's self-developed LED chip and made of
    Olight's Superalloy OAL(TM) and the original Arkbeat.

    Compact Power Meets Technological Innovation

    Engineered for personal, tactical, and professional use, the ArkPro series
    (https://de.olight.com/s/X5YT66) introduces a new benchmark in portable
    lighting. The ArkPro and ArkPro Ultra combine spot, pure flood, UV and laser,
    delivering a 4-in-1 lighting tool and industrial use. Integrated floodlight and
    spotlight into one flashlight meet multifunctional lighting needs.

    Innovation that Meets Real-World Needs

    The Lite model features a dedicated red light for night vision whereas Olight's
    craftsmanship shines in the ArkPro Ultra, with a dual-color indicator and
    Arkbeat breathing light that changes color with use-bringing the flashlight to
    life.

    The Ultra is more than just a tool, it provides companionship and protection.

    Built for Versatility, Designed for Impact

    From trails to everyday use, the ArkPro Series delivers intuitive, reliable
    performance. The lightweight ArkPro Lite features an eye-friendly red light,
    ideal for night vision. ArkPro is compact and provides high and low beam
    switching control, making it ideal for outdoor and industrial operations. The
    flagship ArkPro Ultra adds an ergonomic grip, smooth mode switching, a bright
    white beam, and precise green laser for targeting.

    Experience the ArkPro Series at Milipol PARIS 2025

    Get hands-on with the ArkPro series at Milipol Paris (November 18-21), Hall 5A,
    Booth D001. Explore the ArkPro Lite (95.95EUR), ArkPro in multiple finishes
    (119.95EUR-131.95EUR), and the flagship ArkPro Ultra (159.95EUR). See the beam,
    feel the build, and discover the difference.

    Learn more: https://de.olight.com/s/GF12S8

    About Olight

    Olight enhances daily life with intelligent mobile lighting, blending
    cutting-edge function and artistic craftsmanship to serve users in over 100
    countries. Committed to innovation, performance, and user experience, Olight
    delivers premium flashlights, headlamps, and tactical lighting tools for both
    everyday and professional use.

    Follow Olight for updates, product launches, and behind-the-scenes content on
    Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/olightdeutschland/) , Facebook
    (https://www.facebook.com/olightdeutschland/) , YouTube
    (https://www.youtube.com/@OlightDeutschland) , and TikTo
    (https://www.tiktok.com/@olightdeutschland/)
    https://www.tiktok.com/@olightdeutschland/ .

    Contact:

    Marco Ma
    mailto:cs.de@olight.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/181374/6153579
    OTS: Olight GmbH


