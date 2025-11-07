Borussia Dortmund's Q1 2025/26 Financial Preview Unveiled!

Borussia Dortmund reported a consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) of EUR 25.6 million for Q1 2025/2026, up from EUR 1.7 million in the prior year.

Net transfer income increased significantly by EUR 33.6 million to EUR 52.9 million compared to the previous year.

Consolidated revenue remained stable at EUR 107.0 million, slightly down from EUR 107.3 million in the prior year.

Consolidated net profit rose to EUR 22.9 million, an increase of EUR 21.3 million from EUR 1.6 million in the prior year.

Total operating proceeds reached EUR 175.3 million, up EUR 34.0 million from EUR 141.3 million in the prior year.

Personnel expenses increased by EUR 7.2 million to EUR 66.1 million, while other operating expenses decreased by EUR 2.9 million to EUR 35.2 million.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly report – Q1 fiscal year 2025/2026, at Borussia Dortmund is on 14.11.2025.

The price of Borussia Dortmund at the time of the news was 3,2850EUR and was down -1,13 % compared with the previous day.

9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,2500EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,07 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.854,70PKT (-0,58 %).





