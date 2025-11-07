Edison Report Highlights HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) Insights

HgT reported a 2.4% increase in NAV per share for Q325, continuing the rebound from Q225.

The NAV total return for the first nine months of 2025 was 1.9%, driven by portfolio earnings growth and favorable foreign exchange impacts.

Last 12-month revenue and EBITDA growth for HgT's portfolio were 18% and 19%, respectively, with organic growth contributing 11% and 16%.

The average EBITDA margin for HgT's portfolio remained strong at 33%.

Despite a 13% increase in Q325 earnings forecasts for listed software businesses, public market multiples contracted by 8%.

HgT's shares are trading at a 13.6% discount to the end-September 2025 NAV, with long-term NAV total returns of 14.5% and 17.8% over five and ten years, respectively.

