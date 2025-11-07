    StartseitevorwärtsFondsvorwärtsHGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 FondsvorwärtsNachrichten zu HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Edison Report Highlights HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) Insights

    HgT's Q325 results reflect a robust financial trajectory, marked by a 2.4% NAV per share increase, driven by strong portfolio earnings and favorable currency impacts.

    Edison Report Highlights HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) Insights
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • HgT reported a 2.4% increase in NAV per share for Q325, continuing the rebound from Q225.
    • The NAV total return for the first nine months of 2025 was 1.9%, driven by portfolio earnings growth and favorable foreign exchange impacts.
    • Last 12-month revenue and EBITDA growth for HgT's portfolio were 18% and 19%, respectively, with organic growth contributing 11% and 16%.
    • The average EBITDA margin for HgT's portfolio remained strong at 33%.
    • Despite a 13% increase in Q325 earnings forecasts for listed software businesses, public market multiples contracted by 8%.
    • HgT's shares are trading at a 13.6% discount to the end-September 2025 NAV, with long-term NAV total returns of 14.5% and 17.8% over five and ten years, respectively.

    The price of HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 at the time of the news was 5,425EUR and was down -0,46 % compared with the previous day.


    HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025

    +0,93 %
    0,00 %
    -5,26 %
    -8,47 %
    -12,90 %
    +45,95 %
    +62,41 %
    +125,00 %
    ISIN:GB00BJ0LT190WKN:A2PKX2





    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Edison Report Highlights HGCL TRUS/PAR VTG FPD 0.025 (HGT) Insights HgT's Q325 results reflect a robust financial trajectory, marked by a 2.4% NAV per share increase, driven by strong portfolio earnings and favorable currency impacts.