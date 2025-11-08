Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/25
Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,
in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 45/25, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.
Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung. Abonnieren Sie jetzt den Autor um stets auf dem Laufenden zu sein.
Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!
DHL Group
Performance KW 45/25: +8,34 %
Performance KW 45/25: +8,34 %
DAX Top 1
BMW
Performance KW 45/25: +3,90 %
Performance KW 45/25: +3,90 %
DAX Top 2
Commerzbank
Performance KW 45/25: +3,70 %
Performance KW 45/25: +3,70 %
DAX Top 3
Mercedes-Benz Group
Performance KW 45/25: +3,43 %
Performance KW 45/25: +3,43 %
DAX Top 4
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Performance KW 45/25: +3,42 %
Performance KW 45/25: +3,42 %
DAX Top 5
Deutsche Boerse
Performance KW 45/25: -4,61 %
Performance KW 45/25: -4,61 %
DAX Flop 1
Qiagen
Performance KW 45/25: -6,65 %
Performance KW 45/25: -6,65 %
DAX Flop 2
Scout24
Performance KW 45/25: -6,88 %
Performance KW 45/25: -6,88 %
DAX Flop 3
Siemens Healthineers
Performance KW 45/25: -8,74 %
Performance KW 45/25: -8,74 %
DAX Flop 4
Fresenius Medical Care
Performance KW 45/25: -8,90 %
Performance KW 45/25: -8,90 %
DAX Flop 5
AIXTRON
Performance KW 45/25: +26,96 %
Performance KW 45/25: +26,96 %
TecDAX Top 1
SUESS MicroTec
Performance KW 45/25: +14,98 %
Performance KW 45/25: +14,98 %
TecDAX Top 2
Elmos Semiconductor
Performance KW 45/25: +8,11 %
Performance KW 45/25: +8,11 %
TecDAX Top 3
SMA Solar Technology
Performance KW 45/25: +7,34 %
Performance KW 45/25: +7,34 %
TecDAX Top 4
Nordex
Performance KW 45/25: +4,64 %
Performance KW 45/25: +4,64 %
TecDAX Top 5
Nagarro
Performance KW 45/25: -8,48 %
Performance KW 45/25: -8,48 %
TecDAX Flop 1
Siemens Healthineers
Performance KW 45/25: -8,74 %
Performance KW 45/25: -8,74 %
TecDAX Flop 2
IONOS Group
Performance KW 45/25: -9,18 %
Performance KW 45/25: -9,18 %
TecDAX Flop 3
SILTRONIC AG
Performance KW 45/25: -18,14 %
Performance KW 45/25: -18,14 %
TecDAX Flop 4
Evotec
Performance KW 45/25: -18,51 %
Performance KW 45/25: -18,51 %
TecDAX Flop 5
Amgen
Performance KW 45/25: +11,11 %
Performance KW 45/25: +11,11 %
Dow Jones Top 1
Travelers Companies
Performance KW 45/25: +4,28 %
Performance KW 45/25: +4,28 %
Dow Jones Top 2
American Express
Performance KW 45/25: +3,23 %
Performance KW 45/25: +3,23 %
Dow Jones Top 3
Coca-Cola
Performance KW 45/25: +2,99 %
Performance KW 45/25: +2,99 %
Dow Jones Top 4
Verizon Communications
Performance KW 45/25: +2,69 %
Performance KW 45/25: +2,69 %
Dow Jones Top 5
Unitedhealth Group
Performance KW 45/25: -5,69 %
Performance KW 45/25: -5,69 %
Dow Jones Flop 1
Nike (B)
Performance KW 45/25: -5,87 %
Performance KW 45/25: -5,87 %
Dow Jones Flop 2
Microsoft
Performance KW 45/25: -5,95 %
Performance KW 45/25: -5,95 %
Dow Jones Flop 3
Salesforce
Performance KW 45/25: -5,98 %
Performance KW 45/25: -5,98 %
Dow Jones Flop 4
NVIDIA
Performance KW 45/25: -8,02 %
Performance KW 45/25: -8,02 %
Dow Jones Flop 5
Datadog Registered (A)
Performance KW 45/25: +18,86 %
Performance KW 45/25: +18,86 %
US Tech 100 Top 1
IDEXX Laboratories
Performance KW 45/25: +11,65 %
Performance KW 45/25: +11,65 %
US Tech 100 Top 2
Marriott International Registered (A)
Performance KW 45/25: +11,63 %
Performance KW 45/25: +11,63 %
US Tech 100 Top 3
Amgen
Performance KW 45/25: +11,11 %
Performance KW 45/25: +11,11 %
US Tech 100 Top 4
Intuitive Surgical
Performance KW 45/25: +6,07 %
Performance KW 45/25: +6,07 %
US Tech 100 Top 5
MercadoLibre
Performance KW 45/25: -11,07 %
Performance KW 45/25: -11,07 %
US Tech 100 Flop 1
The Trade Desk Registered (A)
Performance KW 45/25: -11,51 %
Performance KW 45/25: -11,51 %
US Tech 100 Flop 2
Shopify
Performance KW 45/25: -14,00 %
Performance KW 45/25: -14,00 %
US Tech 100 Flop 3
Axon Enterprise
Performance KW 45/25: -18,79 %
Performance KW 45/25: -18,79 %
US Tech 100 Flop 4
DoorDash Registered (A)
Performance KW 45/25: -20,39 %
Performance KW 45/25: -20,39 %
US Tech 100 Flop 5
DHL Group
Performance KW 45/25: +8,34 %
Performance KW 45/25: +8,34 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 1
Anheuser-Busch InBev
Performance KW 45/25: +3,97 %
Performance KW 45/25: +3,97 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 2
BMW
Performance KW 45/25: +3,90 %
Performance KW 45/25: +3,90 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 3
Mercedes-Benz Group
Performance KW 45/25: +3,43 %
Performance KW 45/25: +3,43 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 4
Volkswagen (VW) Vz
Performance KW 45/25: +3,42 %
Performance KW 45/25: +3,42 %
E-Stoxx 50 Top 5
Deutsche Boerse
Performance KW 45/25: -4,61 %
Performance KW 45/25: -4,61 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 1
Wolters Kluwer
Performance KW 45/25: -4,83 %
Performance KW 45/25: -4,83 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 2
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Performance KW 45/25: -5,25 %
Performance KW 45/25: -5,25 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 3
Hermes International
Performance KW 45/25: -5,94 %
Performance KW 45/25: -5,94 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 4
Adyen Parts Sociales
Performance KW 45/25: -10,45 %
Performance KW 45/25: -10,45 %
E-Stoxx 50 Flop 5
Geberit
Performance KW 45/25: +6,07 %
Performance KW 45/25: +6,07 %
SMI Top 1
Nestle
Performance KW 45/25: +1,92 %
Performance KW 45/25: +1,92 %
SMI Top 2
Novartis
Performance KW 45/25: +1,62 %
Performance KW 45/25: +1,62 %
SMI Top 3
Roche Holding
Performance KW 45/25: +1,57 %
Performance KW 45/25: +1,57 %
SMI Top 4
Logitech International
Performance KW 45/25: +1,08 %
Performance KW 45/25: +1,08 %
SMI Top 5
CIE Financiere Richemont
Performance KW 45/25: -2,00 %
Performance KW 45/25: -2,00 %
SMI Flop 1
Amrize
Performance KW 45/25: -2,72 %
Performance KW 45/25: -2,72 %
SMI Flop 2
Partners Group Holding
Performance KW 45/25: -3,52 %
Performance KW 45/25: -3,52 %
SMI Flop 3
ABB
Performance KW 45/25: -4,82 %
Performance KW 45/25: -4,82 %
SMI Flop 4
Lonza Group
Performance KW 45/25: -5,11 %
Performance KW 45/25: -5,11 %
SMI Flop 5
EVN
Performance KW 45/25: +5,75 %
Performance KW 45/25: +5,75 %
ATX Top 1
voestalpine
Performance KW 45/25: +5,05 %
Performance KW 45/25: +5,05 %
ATX Top 2
Erste Group Bank
Performance KW 45/25: +3,58 %
Performance KW 45/25: +3,58 %
ATX Top 3
BAWAG Group
Performance KW 45/25: +3,50 %
Performance KW 45/25: +3,50 %
ATX Top 4
Verbund Akt.(A)
Performance KW 45/25: +2,00 %
Performance KW 45/25: +2,00 %
ATX Top 5
STRABAG
Performance KW 45/25: -4,90 %
Performance KW 45/25: -4,90 %
ATX Flop 1
DO & CO
Performance KW 45/25: -4,98 %
Performance KW 45/25: -4,98 %
ATX Flop 2
PORR
Performance KW 45/25: -5,78 %
Performance KW 45/25: -5,78 %
ATX Flop 3
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Performance KW 45/25: -10,31 %
Performance KW 45/25: -10,31 %
ATX Flop 4
Lenzing
Performance KW 45/25: -11,09 %
Performance KW 45/25: -11,09 %
ATX Flop 5
Wharf Real Estate Investment Company
Performance KW 45/25: +17,95 %
Performance KW 45/25: +17,95 %
Hang Seng Top 1
Sinopharm Group (H)
Performance KW 45/25: +14,91 %
Performance KW 45/25: +14,91 %
Hang Seng Top 2
Haidilao International Holding
Performance KW 45/25: +10,26 %
Performance KW 45/25: +10,26 %
Hang Seng Top 3
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding
Performance KW 45/25: +10,00 %
Performance KW 45/25: +10,00 %
Hang Seng Top 4
China Mengniu Dairy
Performance KW 45/25: +8,95 %
Performance KW 45/25: +8,95 %
Hang Seng Top 5
WuXi Biologics (Cayman)
Performance KW 45/25: -5,08 %
Performance KW 45/25: -5,08 %
Hang Seng Flop 1
Pop Mart International Group
Performance KW 45/25: -5,91 %
Performance KW 45/25: -5,91 %
Hang Seng Flop 2
Techtronic Industries
Performance KW 45/25: -10,98 %
Performance KW 45/25: -10,98 %
Hang Seng Flop 3
New Oriental Education & Technology Group
Performance KW 45/25: -11,24 %
Performance KW 45/25: -11,24 %
Hang Seng Flop 4
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group
Performance KW 45/25: -12,50 %
Performance KW 45/25: -12,50 %
Hang Seng Flop 5
