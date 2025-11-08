    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVolkswagen (VW) Vz AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Volkswagen (VW) Vz
    Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/25

    Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa

    Liebe wallstreetONLINE Nutzer,

    in wöchentlichen Abschnitten bieten wir Ihnen die 5 Top und Flop Aktien der Kalenderwoche 45/25, übersichtlich in einer Chartgalerie dargestellt, an. Es werden jeweils die Top und Flop Aktien folgender Indizes in einer Galerie gezeigt: DAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones, US Tech 100, E-Stoxx 50, SMI, ATX, Hang Seng.

    Die Zusammenstellung steht Ihnen am Samstag, mit den Daten der vergangenen Woche zur Verfügung.

    Viel Spaß beim Gebrauch dieser übersichtlichen, kumulierten Wertpapier Darstellung!

    DAXTecDAXDow JonesUS Tech 100E-Stoxx 50SMIATXHang Seng


    wO Chartvergleich ist ein Format von wallstreetONLINE und liefert automatisierte, dynamische Inhalte mit klarem Schwerpunkt auf Charts und Performance-Vergleiche. Im Fokus stehen technische Entwicklungen und Kursverläufe einer breiten Auswahl an Aktien und Indizes. So erhalten Anleger schnell einen Überblick über auffällige Bewegungen und spannende charttechnische Signale.
