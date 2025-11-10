85 0 Kommentare Rumble Snaps Up AI Powerhouse Northern Data

Rumble Inc. is making waves in the tech world with its strategic acquisition of Northern Data AG. This move promises to supercharge Rumble's AI capabilities with a robust infusion of Nvidia GPUs and a vast network of data centers. Aligned with its 'Freedom-First' ethos, Rumble is poised to redefine the landscape of technology with an emphasis on privacy and independence. With Tether as a committed customer, Rumble is set to bolster its position in the AI market. The deal, expected to finalize by mid-2026, marks a pivotal moment in Rumble's ambitious global expansion.

Rumble Inc. has signed a business combination agreement to acquire Northern Data AG, enhancing its AI infrastructure capabilities.

The acquisition will add approximately 22,000 Nvidia GPUs and a globally distributed network of data centers to Rumble Cloud's portfolio.

This transaction is a significant step towards Rumble's vision of a "Freedom-First" technology platform, emphasizing freedom, privacy, and independence.

Northern Data will be delisted following the completion of the exchange offer, which will allow Rumble to scale its cloud business and accelerate international expansion.

Tether has committed to being a key customer of the combined entity after the deal closes, supporting Rumble's growth in the AI market.

The exchange offer will result in Northern Data shareholders receiving Rumble shares, with an expected completion in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.





Lesen Sie auch Chinas Tech-Riese Deutsche Bank stuft Baidu hoch – KI soll neues Wachstum entfachen Wo sollten Anleger einsteigen? Die Frage: Momentum-Play mit Affirm oder Schnäppchenjagd mit Block? Passives Einkommen UGI: Der kaum bekannte Dividendenaristokrat mit 141 Jahren Stabilität Börse, Baby Von Bill Gates bis Cannabis: Eure Aktien-Wünsche im Check!





wO Newsflash 0 Follower Autor folgen Mehr anzeigen Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen. Mehr anzeigen RSS-Feed abonnieren

Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.