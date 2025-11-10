Stabilus SE Hits FY2025 Forecast with Preliminary Figures
Stabilus SE faced a year of financial recalibration in FY2025, maintaining steady revenues while embarking on a transformative journey to streamline operations and enhance future profitability.
Foto: Stabilus SE
- Stabilus SE reported preliminary revenue of €1,296.1 million for FY2025, nearly matching the previous year's €1,305.9 million.
- The adjusted EBIT for FY2025 was €142.6 million, with a margin of 11.0%, down from €157.1 million and a 12.0% margin in FY2024.
- Profit for FY2025 was €24.2 million, significantly lower than the €72.0 million in FY2024, partly due to €18 million in one-off transformation-related expenses.
- Revenue growth in the Americas (2.5%) and EMEA (3.2%) could not offset a 12.4% decline in the Asia-Pacific region, mainly due to price pressure in the automotive sector.
- Stabilus launched a transformation program in September 2025 to streamline operations and reduce costs, with expected annual savings of €32 million starting in 2028.
- The net leverage ratio was stable at 2.97 as of September 30, 2025, with a medium-term goal to reduce it below 2.0 and eventually to 1.0.
The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Stabilus is on 08.12.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.859,25PKT (-0,55 %).
