LEM's Steady Sales Shine in H1 2025/26; Updates on Future Goals
LEM navigates economic challenges with resilience, showcasing stability and strategic growth in the first half of 2025/26. Despite a dip in reported sales, the company bolstered its gross profit margin and achieved a notable EBIT recovery. Looking ahead, LEM aims for robust sales growth and margin enhancement, while remaining vigilant of global uncertainties.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- LEM reported stable sales at constant exchange rates for the first half of 2025/26, with a slight growth of 0.5% despite a 5.3% decline in reported sales to CHF 148.3 million.
- The gross profit margin improved to 41.1% in the second quarter from 38.2% in the first quarter, aided by a stricter pricing approach and supply productivity gains.
- EBIT recovered to CHF 11.4 million with a margin of 7.7%, supported by the "Fit for Growth" program, which led to a 13.4% reduction in SG&A expenses.
- Free Cash Flow improved to CHF 5.6 million, up from CHF -11.6 million in the previous year, due to better working capital management.
- LEM expects full-year sales of CHF 265 to 290 million and a high single-digit EBIT margin, with uncertainties from US tariff policy, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical movements.
- Mid-term financial ambitions have been updated, targeting sustainable average annual sales growth of 4 to 7% at constant exchange rates and an EBIT margin improvement towards 10 to 15%.
The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung" to English is "quarterly report.", at Lem Holding is on 10.11.2025.
+0,27 %
-5,77 %
-13,07 %
-26,69 %
-61,21 %
-74,99 %
-68,80 %
+518,69 %
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte