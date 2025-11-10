Rumble Lands $100M Ad Deal with Tether
Rumble Inc. and Tether unite in a transformative partnership, with $100 million fueling creator opportunities and free speech, while $150 million advances Rumble Wallet's seamless payment solutions.
- Rumble Inc. has secured a $100 million advertising commitment from Tether, spread over two years starting in Q1 2026.
- This commitment is part of a broader agreement that includes Tether's $150 million commitment for GPU services from Rumble.
- The partnership aims to enhance Rumble Wallet usage, facilitating seamless payments with USD₮, XAU₮, and BTC.
- The agreement will expand monetization opportunities for creators on Rumble, focusing on freedom of speech and open digital spaces.
- Tether's support is expected to accelerate the development of new ad solutions and attract new creators to the Rumble platform.
- Rumble is a technology platform dedicated to maintaining a free and open internet, while Tether is known for its widely used stablecoin and support for decentralized financial infrastructure.
