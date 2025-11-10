    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsUnternehmensnachrichtenvorwärtsNachricht
    Rumble Lands $100M Ad Deal with Tether

    Rumble Inc. and Tether unite in a transformative partnership, with $100 million fueling creator opportunities and free speech, while $150 million advances Rumble Wallet's seamless payment solutions.

    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Rumble Inc. has secured a $100 million advertising commitment from Tether, spread over two years starting in Q1 2026.
    • This commitment is part of a broader agreement that includes Tether's $150 million commitment for GPU services from Rumble.
    • The partnership aims to enhance Rumble Wallet usage, facilitating seamless payments with USD₮, XAU₮, and BTC.
    • The agreement will expand monetization opportunities for creators on Rumble, focusing on freedom of speech and open digital spaces.
    • Tether's support is expected to accelerate the development of new ad solutions and attract new creators to the Rumble platform.
    • Rumble is a technology platform dedicated to maintaining a free and open internet, while Tether is known for its widely used stablecoin and support for decentralized financial infrastructure.






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
