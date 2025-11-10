Hypoport Thrives with Profit Growth in 9M/25

Group revenue increased by 12% year-on-year to €459 million in the first nine months of 2025.

Gross profit grew disproportionately by 16% year-on-year to €197 million, with EBIT expanding to €24 million.

The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment saw a 20% increase in gross profit to €122 million, with EBIT rising by 58% to €33 million.

The Financing Platforms segment experienced a 13% increase in gross profit, while EBIT rose by 20%, despite substantial platform investments.

The Insurance Platforms segment posted a slight gross profit increase of 2% to €24 million, while EBIT decreased marginally to €-0.4 million.

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck, Germany, and operates in three segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms, and Financing Platforms, with shares listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at HYPOPORT is on 10.11.2025.

The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 118,80EUR and was up +0,17 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 15.859,25PKT (-0,55 %).





