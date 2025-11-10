q.beyond Set to Hit Profitability Milestone by Q3 2025

q.beyond AG returned to profitability in Q3 2025, with a quarterly consolidated net income increase of €1.4 million to €0.5 million and EBITDA growth of €0.8 million to €3.0 million.

The company maintains its full-year 2025 outlook, expecting EBITDA to rise to between €12 million and €15 million, with sustainably positive consolidated net income.

Despite weak growth in Germany, q.beyond increased its earnings and financial strength, with revenues of €43.6 million and an improved free cash flow of €1.7 million.

Recurring revenues accounted for 69% of total revenues, with high customer retention stabilizing the business amidst investment reluctance in Germany.

The company launched "JKIM," an AI agent developed by its Latvian team, enhancing efficiency in job application processes, and aims to reach a nearshoring and offshoring quota of 20% by year-end.

q.beyond expects 2025 revenues at the lower end of the €184 million to €190 million range, with project volumes anticipated to increase in Q4, positively impacting earnings and financial strength.

