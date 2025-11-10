Salzgitter's Q3: Marginal Pre-Tax Gains Shine Bright!

Salzgitter Group achieved a marginally positive pre-tax result in the third quarter of 2025.

The P28 profit improvement program contributed an additional €89 million in earnings over the first nine months, nearing the annual target of €97 million.

The Technology Business Unit and investment in Aurubis AG supported the positive result, while the Trading Business Unit maintained its turnaround.

The group recorded external sales of €6.9 billion and EBITDA of €224.0 million in the first nine months of 2025, with a pre-tax result of €–72.7 million.

The outlook for 2025 anticipates sales slightly above €9.0 billion, EBITDA between €300 million and €350 million, and a pre-tax result between €–100 million and €–50 million.

The company plans to continue its earnings improvement measures into 2026, with potential support from new EU trade instruments and an anticipated economic recovery.

