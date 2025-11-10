Hannover Re Boosts 2025 Earnings Forecast After Stellar Performance
Hannover Re's stellar performance propels its earnings forecast for 2025 to an impressive EUR 2.6 billion. With a 7.7% surge in net income and robust reinsurance revenue growth, the company is on a strong trajectory. Despite large losses, Hannover Re maintained its course, achieving a remarkable 22.0% return on equity. Looking ahead, the company aims for a net income of at least EUR 2.7 billion in 2026, signaling continued prosperity.
- Hannover Re raises its earnings guidance for 2025 to around EUR 2.6 billion due to very good business performance.
- Group net income increased by 7.7% to EUR 2.0 billion, with reinsurance revenue growing by around 7% adjusted for exchange rate effects.
- Large losses in property and casualty reinsurance were within budgeted expectations, and life and health reinsurance developed in line with expectations.
- Return on equity was significantly above the strategic target at 22.0%, and the return on investment was 2.8% due to active realization of losses.
- The capital adequacy ratio under Solvency II stood at 259%, comfortably above the threshold of more than 200%.
- Hannover Re anticipates a group net income of at least EUR 2.7 billion for 2026, with a projected return on investment of around 3.5%.
