Hannover Re Boosts 2025 Earnings Forecast After Stellar Performance

Hannover Re raises its earnings guidance for 2025 to around EUR 2.6 billion due to very good business performance.

Group net income increased by 7.7% to EUR 2.0 billion, with reinsurance revenue growing by around 7% adjusted for exchange rate effects.

Large losses in property and casualty reinsurance were within budgeted expectations, and life and health reinsurance developed in line with expectations.

Return on equity was significantly above the strategic target at 22.0%, and the return on investment was 2.8% due to active realization of losses.

The capital adequacy ratio under Solvency II stood at 259%, comfortably above the threshold of more than 200%.

Hannover Re anticipates a group net income of at least EUR 2.7 billion for 2026, with a projected return on investment of around 3.5%.

The next important date, Release of the quarterly statement (reference date Q3), at Hannover Rueck is on 10.11.2025.

The price of Hannover Rueck at the time of the news was 258,30EUR and was up +2,99 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 255,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,97 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.873,00PKT (+0,26 %).





