Eleving Group 9.50% Bond: Key 9M Results by Sept 30, 2025

Eleving Group reported a total revenue of EUR 178.8 million for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 13.2% increase from the same period in 2024.

The adjusted EBITDA for the same period was EUR 73.1 million, a 12.4% increase year-over-year, while the net profit before FX and discontinued operations rose by 27.5% to EUR 32.0 million.

The company achieved a record-high loan issuance of EUR 323.5 million, a 23.4% increase compared to the previous year, with significant contributions from both vehicle and consumer finance products.

Eleving Group expanded its operations by opening a new branch in Tanzania and launched a smartphone financing product, receiving over 149,000 applications in the third quarter of 2025.

The company successfully raised EUR 275 million through a public bond offering, which will be used to refinance existing liabilities and support loan portfolio development.

Eleving Group plans to distribute EUR 4.86 million in dividends at the end of November 2025, representing 40% of total net profit attributable to equity holders.

The price of Eleving Group Unternehmensanleihe 9,50 % bis 10/30 at the time of the news was 104,58EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





